One of the film industry’s staple festivals, Tribeca Film Festival, is moving online in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. That includes a selection of its VR-compatible content.

As part of the move, Tribeca is partnering with Facebook’s Oculus to bring its Cinema360 lineup to Oculus Quest and Go via the Oculus TV app. Cinema360 offers a curated list of 15 VR films, split into four playlists each lasting around 30 to 40 minutes. Films span various genres, ranging from entertainment to hard-hitting messaging, as you’d expect from a festival of this caliber.

The Cinema360 films will be available on the app from April 17 to April 25. We’ll be looking forward to checking it all out.

Cinema360 will offer projects from all over the world, including World Premieres of films like Forgotten Kiss, a Finnish project that tells the story of a prince in search of a magical fairy. The Pantheon of Queer Mythology, meanwhile, is a Spanish piece about “a collective of Deities that present a way to question, empathize, celebrate, repent, resist, consume, abstract, identify, regenerate, and love in complex times.” Upstander, meanwhile, is an intriguing animated experience about bullying.

In addition, Oculus is also launching a film from the 2019 iteration of the festival, The Key. This animated, interactive project was developed under Oculus’ VR for Good program. It’s also coming to Quest and Go as well as Rift. Previously the project won the Tribeca Film Festival Storyscapes Award and the Grand Jury Prize for Best VR at Venice Film Festival.

Film festivals are important to the VR industry, offering a venue to showcase work beyond VR gaming. With the COVID-19 crisis heavily impacting the year’s events schedule, moving screenings into VR makes perfect sense.

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2020