Sony released charts showing the top downloads on the PlayStation 4’s digital store for March, and Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty franchise dominated the month.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the latest main installment in the shooter franchise that hit in September, was the most downloaded PS4 game in March. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered, which only includes the single-player campaign from the 2009 original, earned the No. 5 spot despite having a surprise release on March 31.

Modern Warfare’s new free-to-play battle royale mode/spin-off Warzone also managed to reach the No. 1 spot for downloads in the PlayStation Store free-to-play category, beating out rival battle royale game Fortnite. So overall, Call of Duty flexed some big military-grade muscles. The franchise has been one of the most popular in gaming for over a decade, and as people hunker down during the pandemic, it seems like they are happy to stick with the familiar series.

Take me out to any kind of ball game

MLB The Show 20 hit the No. 2 spot for downloads. The PlayStation 4 exclusive baseball game came out on March 17. Usually, the yearly franchise has its latest release come out right before Opening Day for the MLB season.

Of course, Opening Day didn’t happen this year, and the entire MLB season is in jeopardy this year. That could actually be to MLB The Show’s benefit, as PS4 baseball fans could turn to the game as a way to get their baseball fix. Some aren’t even playing virtual baseball themselves, but instead using The Show as a way to simulate games. If you can’t watch the real thing, maybe that’s the next best way watch baseball.

After The Show, Grand Theft Auto V came in at No. 3. The open world game came out back in 2013, but it has remained popular (thanks in large part to its multiplayer component, Grand Theft Auto Online).

Doom Eternal, which launched on March 20, came in at No. 4.