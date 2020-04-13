Major League Soccer and Fox Sports announced today that it is teaming up to host a FIFA 20 tournament that will air on Fox networks.

The eMLS Tournament Special will kick off April 19 and air on FS1 and Fox Deportes at 7 p.m. Eastern. The series, which will have five episodes, will then air each subsequent Sunday. The championship will air on May 17.

This will be a way for MLS to give some entertainment to soccer fans while the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic makes traditional organized sports impossible. We’ve seen other sports groups turn to video games like this, including NASCAR, which also partnered with Fox Sports.

PlayStation and Coca-Cola will serve as sponsors for the show, which will see both MLS and eMLS stars competing in the single elimination tournaments. “Each episode will take place on an entirely remote basis with MLS and eMLS players competing from their home and will feature four different clubs competing to win,” MLS details.

FIFA 20 launched in September for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. The annual soccer game franchise has long been a hit for publisher Electronic Arts, with this year’s edition reaching over 10 million players by October.