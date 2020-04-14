Advanced Micro Devices said it is adding three new 2nd Gen AMD Epyc server processors that can deliver up to 50% lower cost of ownership than rival Intel Xeon processors.

The chips are part of AMD’s attempt to grab technology leadership away from Intel, which has long dominated the server chip market. AMD has had an advantage lately with its high-performance Zen 2 cores designed to handle database, high-performance computing, and hyper-converged infrastructure workloads, Dan McNamara, senior vice president at AMD’s server business unit, said in a press briefing.

The three new processors are the AMD Epyc 7F32 (with 8 computing cores), Epyc 7F52 (16 cores) and EPYC 7F72 (24 cores). They have up to 500MHz of additional base frequency and large amounts of cache memory. AMD said the design gives Epyc the world’s highest per-core performance x86 server central-processing unit. The previous chips in the second generation of Epyc processors debuted in the third quarter of 2019.

The AMD EPYC 7Fx2 processors provide new performance capabilities for workloads at the heart of the enterprise market, including databases with up to 17% higher SQL server performance compared to the competition, hyperconverged infrastructure with an up to 47% higher VMmark 3.1 score (using vSAN as the storage tier in a 4-node cluster) compared to the competition for a new world record, and commercial high-performance computing (HPC) with up to 94% higher per-core computational fluid dynamics on individual application performance compared to the competition.

A balanced system

Image Credit: AMD

The new 2nd Gen AMD EPYC 7Fx2 processors provide leading per-core performance and breakthrough value while adding the highest per-core performance of the Epyc family, AMD said.

The performance of these new processors comes from a balanced architecture that combines high-performance Zen 2 cores, innovations in system design like PCIe 4 and DDR4-3200 memory, and the AMD Infinity architecture, to provide customers with optimum system performance that enables better real-world application performance.

The 7F32 is priced at $2,100, the 7F52 at $3,100, and the 7F72 at $2,450.

A growing ecosystem

Image Credit: AMD

AMD said its ecosystem of computer makers, cloud providers, software supporters, and hardware companies using 2nd Gen AMD Epyc processors continues to grow, with existing OEMs and new partners adopting the new AMD EPYC 7Fx2 processors. Customers include Dell, HPE, IBM Cloud, Supermicro, and others. Microsoft, Nutanix, and VMware are also supporters.

Code-named Rome, the new Epyc chips are a “transformational product,” McNamara said. “There’s so many factors of leadership, whether it’s performance architecture, security, [or] process technology at 7 nanometers. It’s been just a tremendous product for us since launch.”

AMD has a deal to supply Epyc processors to the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the Lawrence Livermore National Lab. McNamara said that by the end of this year there will be more than 140 different server platforms using Epyc processors.

“We really feel like not only is the product coming to life across these different segments, but the ecosystem is really starting to grow heavily for us,” he said.