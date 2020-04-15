Indie Megabooth announced today that it will be suspending operations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization hosts a travelling showcase of indie games that has promoted titles at shows like the Game Developers Conference and PAX since 2011. Through those events, the group has managed to promote over 700 indie games.

The pandemic has been hard for companies and groups that depend on on live events and conventions. In the gaming world, big conventions like the GDC and the Electronic Entertainment Expo have been cancelled through summer, and it remains unclear if shows like Gamescom or Blizzcon will be able to resume at all this year.

“After nine years of working on and building the IMB, it was a difficult and disappointing decision to make,” Indie Megabooth founder Kelly Wallick notes via a farewell post. “Realistically though, we’re a very small team and this situation is bigger than us. Our primary focus right now is to stay healthy and safe through the COVID-19 situation as it’s unfolding.”

The Indie Megabooth team is staying on until the end of the month “to give a bit of a softer landing” and to help with a “Going Away (for now) Sale” on Steam that includes many of the indie games that the group has highlighted. Over 100 titles will be a part of the sale, which will start on May 5 and last until May 12.