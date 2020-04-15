PUBG Mobile is still one of the most popular games in the world, and Tencent Games is adding something extra to the game to keep players coming back. Arctic Mode is hitting PUBG Mobile tomorrow, April 16. This new ruleset introduces a survival element to the smaller Vikendi map by covering it with freezing weather and snow. Players must not worry about staying warm as the temperature drops.

In Arctic Mode, cold spells will sweep into the level periodically. To fight this, players must find resources to keep their character’s body temperature up. These include electric heaters and chemical warming packs, but you can also start a fire using a lighter. But since this is PUBG, a chicken dinner can also help keep you warm.

But you cannot stay by your fire forever. When it’s time to move, though, you need to have a plan and then execute on it quickly. To that end, PUBG Mobile players are also getting a surveillance drone. This enables you to scout the environment to find the next shelter or to avoid enemy players. You can then strap on a snowboard to move quickly over the land.

And if you spot a chicken on the way, be sure to take it out. You can always cook them up on one of your fires for a quick roasted treat.