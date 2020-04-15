Presented by TechEye Media

While CBD oil products have been all the rage in the United Kingdom nowadays, finding the right fit for you may not be that easy. For one, there is a myriad of brands to choose from making it hard to figure out where to start. Second, the U.K. has limited Cannabis regulations, so there are tons of low-quality or imitator CBD products out there.

Many people think that the only way to spot the most suitable CBD oil is by trial and error. But, as you may imagine, that could result in a lot of wasted money in terrible products.

We are sure you do not want to fall into the trap of second-rate CBD oils, so we are here to help educate you.

The best way to find your best fit in CBD oils is through research. But, with such busy schedules, who has the time? Don’t worry, because we’ve gathered all the data for you. We’ll share with you everything you need to learn about CBD oils in the U.K., what you need to consider when buying, and the top 5 CBD oils in the U.K. according to customer reviews/ratings.

1. Blessed CBD — #1 CBD Oil U.K.

Blessed CBD is a U.K.-based family-run business that offers CBD oils in small doses. It sources its hemp extracts all the way from Colorado, which is known for being the biggest producers of top-tier hemp plants. Blessed CBD’s oils go through a refined production process which lets the brand cultivate the highest quality, not to mention extremely effective, CBD oil products.

Identified as the best CBD oil in the U.K. by many leading publications such as HerbMighty, Reader’s Digest, Discover Magazine and Observer — and with hundreds of 5 star reviews, Blessed CBD is a must try brand.

Because of the company’s exceptional and high-quality products, it has quickly become one of the most reputed brands in the U.K. CBD market.

Pros:

10ml bottles of full-spectrum CBD (includes other cannabinoids such as CBD, CBDA, CBG)

Voted the best CBD oil in the U.K.

Lots of positive feedback from customers

Independent lab reports show positive results

Vegan-friendly, non-GMO, and enhanced terpene profile/flavonoids

Fantastic customer service

Their website offers a 10% coupon code

Free delivery the following day

Part of the Cannabis Trades Association

Cons:

The company has a limited range of products (CBD oil and CBD cream)

Due to very high demand, Blessed CBD is currently not available to buy in the high street (such as in Boots, etc). You can only buy via their official website.

Click here to visit BlessedCBD.co.uk

2. CBD Pure

CBD Pure is another modest company that has joined the ranks of well-known CBD oil giants. They get their hemp plants from Colorado, USA, as well. Colorado is known for cultivating excellent hemp plants under strict regulations, which means their products are of top-notch quality.

If you aren’t convinced, though, this might: their products are lab-tested. Their test results are available online so you may easily access information on all their products.

Pros:

Offers both CBD oils and CBD capsules

Flexible shipping options within Europe

90-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

Its natural hemp oil flavor is an acquired taste

Click here to visit CBDPure.com

3. Excite CBD

Excite CBD has earned its good reputation for its top-tier CBD oils, so even though it is a fairly small company, it has become one of the most trusted CBD oil brands in the United Kingdom (and they’ve only been on the market for around 6 months.)

Using organic hemp sourced from Europe, Excite CBD has entered the U.K. market with a range of effective products — ranging from CBD oil tinctures, to CBD vapes, capsules, gummies and e-liquids.

If you’re looking for a CBD brand at reasonable prices, give Excite CBD a try.

Pros:

Delightful fruity flavors

Fast-acting and potent

Hemp seed oil is used as the carrier oil

Cons:

Dropper dosage measurement can be a challenge

Click here to visit ExciteCBD.co.uk

4. The Original Alternative

Never underestimate the power of word of mouth. The Original Alternative has truly made a name for itself through positive customer reviews. Among the brands on this list, it is the most unique in the sense that it grows its own hemp plants.

Don’t worry, though, while their CBD products aren’t derived from the famed Colorado plantations, their products undergo low-pressure and supercritical CO2 extraction processes to extract full-spectrum oils. If you’re unfamiliar with CBD extraction processes, just know that the company’s method is considered the most ideal of all.

Pros:

Offers broad-spectrum THC-free oils

Available warranty for defective or damaged products

Customer-friendly refund policy

CBD oil spray and vape pens available

Cons:

CBD content per ml is relatively lower than other producers

Rarely offers discounts

5. Select CBD

Select CBD offers excellent CBD oils from Portland, Oregon, albeit with a little twist. Unlike many of the brands on this list, this company adds herbal essences to their products, which makes their oils all the more flavorful.

Select CBD uses CO2 extraction techniques to produce full-spectrum CBD oils and infuses them with naturally-extracted herbal essences. The results? Rich CBD oils with a wide range of flavors to choose from!

Pros:

Lots of flavors to choose from

Fast-shipping

Offers an array of CBD products such as capsules

Third-party lab results will be provided upon email request

They now have a HQ/base in London

Cons:

Poor customer service reachability

What is CBD oil?

CBD is short for Cannabidiol, which is the compound present in cannabis plants. However, it is much different from THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) — the compound present in the cannabis plants, marijuana, and hemp. CBD does not affect your brain as THC does. In short: it does not make you high.

In the United Kingdom, there is not a lack of CBD oils for everyone. These oils are usually extracted from hemp plants that have large quantities of CBD and low levels of THC.

CBD oil quality check

Due to government restrictions, there is very limited research on the health benefits of CBD. Today, however, scientists are slowly starting to uncover the plethora of advantages of CBD oil. And, based on the studies conducted so far, there is strong evidence that proves just how effective cannabinoid compounds are.

While recreational cannabis use remains illegal in the U.K., CBD products with low THC content (below 0.2%) have been deemed safe for legal consumption (as it is non-psychoactive). Brands can only sell their products as a food supplement, and must not make medical claims.

But, as mentioned, many brands out there make false claims about their CBD products. So, to avoid falling for these false advertisements, you have to consider these factors when buying CBD oil.

Reputation

If you want guaranteed product quality, do not experiment on unknown brands and stick with highly-regarded CBD oil sellers. The brands above are among the best brands in the U.K. CBD industry.

Full-Spectrum

We have mentioned this a few times in this article, but what do we mean when we say, “full-spectrum,” anyway? This refers to CBD oils with a mixture of different cannabinoid compounds and terpenes. The combination of these elements produces highly effective and long-lasting oils (allowing you to achieve the entourage effect). Broad-spectrum CBD means no THC, but other cannabinoids.

Extraction method

Cheap brands are cheap for a reason: they make use of toxic materials during extraction, such as butane. You want a product that uses safe and high-quality methods, such as Blessed CBD. This brand makes use of the supercritical CO2 extraction method, which eliminates harmful chemicals from the plant.

CBD concentration

Be sure to check the label: all CBD oils should have data on CBD and THC content. For CBD, you want the percentage to vary from 3% (300mg) to 18% (1800mg).

THC percentage

When it comes to THC content, the lower, the better. You want it to be lower than 0.2%. CBD oils with a higher content than that are illegal in the United Kingdom.

Organic

You want CBD oils extracted from all-natural hemp plants (known as a plant extract). Hemp that is contaminated with pesticides, metals, minerals, and fertilizers could be toxic and therefore harmful. The best hemp CBD oil comes from plants grown in the most ideal conditions.

Independent third-party lab testing

It is a must for all CBD oil companies to submit their products to third-parties for lab testing. It is an automatic red flag if a brand declines to provide you with their results.

Customer service

This one is technically not related to product quality, but we still think it is an important factor when buying CBD oil in the U.K. Good customer support equates to a reliable and trustworthy brand.

How to use CBD oil

CBD companies offer oils in different forms. This is how to properly use them:

Tinctures — this is the most commonly used form of CBD oil as it allows flexibility in dosing. To consume, place the CBD tincture under your tongue and let it sit there for a minute. You may also place a few drops of tincture to your favorite food or beverage.

Capsules — if you do not like the flavors of CBD oil, simply take a capsule and experience its benefits without the taste.

Searching for the best CBD oil brand in the U.K. for you may not be as easy, but we hope that with the list we provided, you are one step closer to finding the perfect choice.

