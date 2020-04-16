Developer Balancing Monkey Games announced today that Before We Leave will launch for PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive on May 8.

Before We Leave is a civilization-building game like, well, Civilization. But this indie title is a completely non-violent approach to the genre, so you won’t be building armies and wiping out other cities. Instead, the focus is on rebuilding after a natural disaster and eventually expanding your society to new planets.

If the lack of any violence sounds like a bummer, don’t worry. There are still giant space whales that can eat planets.

Balancing Monkey Games is based in Aotearoa, New Zealand. This is the studio’s first game.