One of the world’s largest gaming events is cancelling its physical event. Gamescom organizers revealed today that the show will not go on with the exception of an online-only digital showcase.

This is not a surprise after the German government extended a ban on large gatherings through the end of August. Gamescom was set to begin in the last week of that month.

The Gamescom team confirmed the cancellation in a statement on Twitter:

“It’s official: unfortunately, Gamescome will under no circumstances take place on site in Cologne this year. Just like many of you, we are disappointed because as the Gamescom team, we have been working on a wonderful Gamescom 2020 for months. Just like the many exhibitors. However, it is also quite clear to us that, in the face of the corona pandemic, we must stand united. This mean that we must all be considerate of each other and reduce the risk of infection.” “We are, however, already working at full speed on a digital Gamescom. It is, after all, the world’s biggest event for games, and that’s what it should be again this year. You can already look forward to how we will celebrate the best games and Gamescom together with you and millions of gamers worldwide at the end of August. Even if it will only be digital and not on location this time. Because one thing is certain: this year, too, Gamescom is and will remain “the Heart of Gaming.” “We will reveal more about this in the next few weeks. Until then, stay healthy and don’t forget to #StayHomePlayTogether!”

Organizers also said that anyone who purchased tickets for Gamescom can expect a full refund. The event venue, Koelnmesse, is handling that initiative. And refunds will begin in the next few weeks.

In the United States, the Game Developers Conference is still going ahead with an August event. Organizers say they are following guidance from government official in California and San Francisco.