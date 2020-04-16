It’s a hell of a time to be launching a new product, but HP is doing just that with today’s launch of its new HP Envy 17 laptop.

HP is launching a new version of its veteran laptop model just in time for people to work from home. HP is targeting creators, or people who may create digital things from streams to funny videos, as those people need more powerful machines if they’re stuck working at home. It’s a new kind of marketing, as laptops are kind of the lingua franca of the quarantine life.

The laptop has options for up to a 4K UHD display and an 86% screen-to-body ratio. The device is smaller than the previous generation Envy 17, and the 17-inch screen size still makes it a tool for multi-tasking.

The machine uses 10th gen Intel Core processors (the base is a Core i7-1065G7 running at 1.3GHz), up to Nvidia MX330 graphics, up to 32GB DD4 main memory, and storage options including up 1 TB 7200 rpm SATA hard disk and 16GB PCIe NVMe Intel Optane flash memory or up to 1 TB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD.

Mike Nash, chief technologist for personal systems at HP, said in a press briefing that millennials in particular consider creativity and expressing themselves to be paramount. HP said that 50% of creative professionals work with 3D technology for their jobs. So having powerful 3D graphics on the go is a must.

Image Credit: HP

“Even before everything that happened with COVID-19, creative jobs were the No. 1 on the list of jobs that were becoming remote working opportunities,” Nash said. “This is becoming obviously even more true.”

It also comes with dual storage options including up a 256GB SSD and 1TB hard disk. And get quick access to your content on the cloud with Wi-Fi 6. The device also has up to 10.5 hours of battery life (based on the MM14 benchmark).

With the storage options, HP said you can accomplish more in less time while editing photos, loading heavy duty images, and making videos.

The laptop has an all-in-one keyboard, which features function keys for the mute mic, camera shutter, fingerprint reader, power button and HP Command Center. The device also offers Alexa and Cortana voice services.

HP has also put a premium on security, as working from home carries its risks. It has an “unhackable” camera shutter for privacy. It also has a dedicated microphone mute button. You can also turn on the privacy screen — where people viewing from the side can’t see what you’re viewing — with a touch of button.

The machine has a 17.3-inch diagonal FHD IPS WLED-backlit multitouch-enabled edge-to-edge glass display. The base model has 12GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM, 512GB Intel SSD storage, 32GB Intel Optane memory.

The laptop’s starting price is $1,250 a BestBuy.com. Nash said the products are hitting the shelves late this month and in May, or perhaps the virtual shelves.