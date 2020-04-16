During this time of social isolation, the internet has never been more necessary. We’re using it to buy groceries, to stay informed, and in general just to stay sane. But it’s also a good time to remind ourselves that the internet still isn’t the safest playground by a long shot.

Just like in our daily IRL interactions, there are steps we can take to make it safer. One big one is investing in a good Virtual Private Network, and KeepSolid VPN Unlimited is shaping up to be one of the best.

There are a variety of VPNs out there with a lot of different pricing structures. There are even free ones that can offer you a little security in some areas, but none at all in others. But the hackers have gotten smarter, and the bots are more prevalent, which means your VPN is only as good as its weakest feature.

That’s where KeepSolid really excels. To start with, all data filters through military-grade AES 256-bit encryption, with a kill switch on most platforms to make sure you’re never exposed to threats in case of a dropped connection. Finally, the company has a strict “no logging” policy that ensures even its own servers won’t keep track of your data – something you should look for in any good VPN.

The service doesn’t lag behind in terms of accessibility, either. You can choose from one of more than 400 servers scattered across over 80 countries, which means no matter where you are you’ll be able to surf without geographic content restrictions – and benefit from local pricing on everything from entertainment passes to plane tickets. You can pick from all the most-used VPN protocols, and do it with an interface that’s easy to navigate.

Best of all, the price has dropped just in time for you to surf in earnest this month: A lifetime subscription to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited is now just $39, down $60 from the previous sale price.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here.