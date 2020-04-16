Aspyr announced today Star Wars Episode l: Racer is coming out for PlayStation 4 and Switch on May 12.

Episode I: Racer is, surprise, a racing game based off of the podracing sequence from 1999’s Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. The game also released in 1999, first coming out for Nintendo 64 and PC. Versions for Dreamcast and PlayStation 2 followed in 2000. A seperate podracing game also came out for arcades in 2000.’

Aspyr is based in Austin, Texas, and it was founded in 1996. The studio specializes in ports, and for a long time, it focused on bringing games to Macintosh. It was also responsible for bringing Jedi Outcast to Switch and PS4. Companies such as Aspyr fill an important niche in gaming, as ports help expand the audience for studios and their games.

While the movie is of dubious quality, Racer is a fun a game. Heck, it’s one of the best games of the prequel era (not quite as good as Republic Commando, but close). This updated version from Aspyr will also include modernized controls. It will cost $15.

We’ve been seeing a few classic Star Wars game get digital releases on newer platforms in recent years, including Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast. Now I just need Republic Commando on my Switch, and I’ll be happy.