Sony is struggling to manufacture the PlayStation 5, and the GamesBeat Decides crew talks all about that on this week’s episode. Also in the news, Gamescom gets cancelled, Nintendo Switch update leads to speculation on a new model, and Crysis is back. Join us, won’t you?

Then reviews editor Mike Minotti talks with PC gaming editor Jeff Grubb about their current relationship with Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Why does Jeff hate it now? And does Mike finally hate World of Warcraft? Yes, and that’s fact now because it’s in this podcast description.