On How Games Make Money this week, host Jeff Grubb talks with indie developer Rootpew about creating the indie hit Split or Steal. The game has found a lot of success on Kongregate and Steam, but that doesn’t mean it’s a financial windfall for Rootpew. He’s still working his day job. And it was a long path to even build Split or Steal into something that could sustain itself. Jeff and Rootpew talk about that as well as the philosophy behind the economic model within Split or Steal’s mechanics. Join us, won’t you?

You can find Split or Steal on Kongregate and Steam right now.