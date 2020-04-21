THQ Nordic announced today that Desperados III is releasing on June 16 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Desperados III is a top-down tactics game set in America’s Old West. It has a focus on stealth and story-driven missions. If you’re looking for a video game western that isn’t Red Dead Redeption, this could be to your liking.

The original Desperados came out back in 2001. The sequel, Despardos II: Cooper’s Revenge, followed in 20063. Desperados III will actually be a prequel to those games. It’s been a bit of a break between entries in the franchise, but tactics games have become hot thanks to titles like XCOM and Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. Gears Tactics is also nearing its April 28 release.

Back when I played Desperados III during a preview event last year, I was surprised by how much I enjoyed the deep combat and fun characters. Even though I had never heard about this franchise before (and I imagine a lot of you haven’t, either), I’m looking forward to trying out the full game.