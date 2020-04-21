Even the best multitasker can only do so much on a single screen. That’s why many still prefer to work from a traditional desktop in a cramped office, even as trends (and the current health crisis) point to an increasingly home-based workforce. That office cubicle may be cramped and uncomfortable, but there’s a lot you can do with an extra monitor on your desk.

Now there’s good news on the horizon for anyone who wants that fast-paced workflow but still wants the freedom to work remotely. The tech wizards at Mobile Pixels have come out with a DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor that attaches to any laptop and gives you a second screen that’s not only fully functional but more versatile than a traditional monitor.

Installation is about as simple as it gets. The unit comes with an adhesive that attaches onto the back of your laptop, and it can pair up by way of any USB port. The screen itself is sheathed inside its own slim case and slides out when needed. It also weighs in at just 1.5 pounds, so it won’t make your laptop any less portable.

Most of the benefits to this second screen are obvious. You can open more tabs and shift more easily among them. Have a conference call with co-workers while taking notes on a project, Copy and paste more easily between multiple documents. The possibilities are almost literally endless.

But the DUEX Pro also has advantages over a traditional monitor in its flexibility. Once you’ve slid it out of the case, it can swivel into any position you need. You can even turn it around 180 degrees so that you effectively have an extra screen on the back of your laptop. That’s a game changer when it comes to on-the-fly presentations.

Want to try one for yourself? The Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor is normally $249.99, but you can use the coupon code SAVEDUEXPRO to take more than $70 off that retail price.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here.