Amazon has officially opened its first datacenter infrastructure in Africa, with its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud division launching three new availability zones in Cape Town, South Africa.

While Amazon first announced this new cloud region back in 2018, the timing of the launch is notable. Demand for cloud services have surged due to the COVID-19 crisis, as businesses have been forced to embrace remote working which includes bandwidth-intensive services such as video-conferencing, while individuals on lockdown are also consuming more internet-based services.

AWS now represents more than 10% of Amazon’s revenue, drawing in nearly $10 billion during the last quarter — roughly four times that of Google Cloud. Microsoft doesn’t break out its Azure earnings specifically. However, Microsoft was the first of the major public cloud providers to open datacenters in Africa, launching two regions in Johannesburg and Cape Town last March, while Google has yet to confirm plans for the region.

With local infrastructure in Africa, this could go some way toward alleviating a little stress from its datacenters elsewhere in the world, though in truth the main benefit for Amazon is that it is now in a better position to appeal to African companies. With datacenters closer to its customers, this helps improve data-transfer speeds and reduce latency.

Today’s news comes as Alibaba revealed plans to invest $28 billion in cloud infrastructure over the next three years, after the Chinese tech titan saw usage of its various services surge during the COVID-19 outbreak. Indeed, many users complained that the company’s workplace chat app, DingTalk, was regularly lagging due to the sudden increase in remote workers.

Amazon now offers cloud infrastructure in 73 zones in 23 regions, and with today’s news the only continent without an AWS region is Antarctica.