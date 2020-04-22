Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a stunning success. The social-life simulator had better launch-month sales than any other Nintendo game besides Super Smash Bros. Ultiamte and Super Smash Bros. Brawl. And the GamesBeat Decides crew comes together to talk about that and more in this week’s episode. Also in the news, reviews editor Mike Minotti talks about MLB The Show 20’s sales. And PC gaming editor Jeff Grubb dives into the hardware numbers from the monthly sales report from The NPD Group. Join us, won’t you?

Later in the show, Mike and Jeff talk more about Animal Crossing and Final Fantasy VII Remake. But both are playing a lot of unreleased games they can’t discuss yet, so return next week for their thoughts on those.