Games in China: Demand doesn’t cease

Join Bill Wang of Skystone Games, Amy Huang of Mattel163, Cynthia Du of Cocos, Jeff Lyndon of iDreamSky, and moderator Lisa Cosmas Hanson of Niko Partners will talk about the impact that COVID-19 has had on the world’s biggest gaming market. While online games have been strong, we are seeing uncertainties around spending and how much regulatory matters could disrupt the market. It’s harder for foreign game companies to get approved to sell their games in China. But the demand is still there.

Bill Wang

Bill Wang is CEO of Skystone Games, a new gaming company co-founded with David Brevik, the creator of Diablo and former president of Blizzard North. He invests in talented studios and publishes their games on PC, console, and mobile platforms. He lives in the Bay Area.

Amy Huang

Amy Huang is a seasoned internet and game industry executive, experienced in strategy, M&A, operations, and new business building. She has over 15 years of work experience in Greater China. Currently, Huang is the CEO of Mattel163, a joint venture between two industry giants NetEase and Mattel, building a global game development and publishing studio. Huang graduated from Wharton School and University of Pennsylvania with BA and BS degrees, where she majored in finance and international studies.

Cynthia Du

Cynthia Du is currently the Vice President of Cocos, the biggest open source game engine in the world. Du is in charge of Cocos’ Global Game Developers’ Ecosystem. A graduate with a master degree from The University of Sydney, Du has worked in Cheetah Mobile and Oasis Games as Managing Director of Game Ads Subsidiaries and was the cofounder of Synative, a playable advertising solution company. As an entrepreneur in this industry, Du has witnessed and assisted in many of the mobile trends in Asia today. From creating products that improved downloads by adding new gaming feature into their original products, to increasing the social effectiveness and engagement rates for companies such as WeChat, Facebook, Oppo Quick Games, and Alipay.

Jeff Lyndon

Jeff Lyndon is a co-founder, the president, and a director of Shenzhen iDreamSky. He has almost twenty years of experience in the games industry. He is primarily responsible for overseeing the import of games and other content, overseas business development, and International strategic investments of the company. He was elected as the president of the Shenzhen E-Sports Association on November 2018 and also served as the honorary advisor of Hong Kong Esports Limited and the honorary president of Macau E-Sports Federation. Lyndon is also a member of Entrepreneurship Committee Advisory Group (ECAG).

Lisa Cosmas Hanson

Lisa Cosmas Hanson is the President of Niko Partners, a market research and consulting firm covering the Asia games market and its consumers. Her responsibilities include client relations, research & analysis, business development, operations, and partnerships. Cosmas Hanson founded Niko Partners in 2002 and has since honed her expertise on the Chinese and Southeast Asian online games industries that has benefitted Niko’s clients, companies that are global leaders in game publishing, game services, hardware, and investments. Prior to founding Niko, she served as Lead Strategist at Viant and as Director, Worldwide Quarterly PC Tracker and Senior Analyst, Asia Pacific at IDC Research. Lisa began her career as Equity Analyst at Marusan Securities in Tokyo.

Cosmas Hanson’s media appearances include The New York Times, Business Week, Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Reuters, BBC, Bloomberg, Financial Times, and Dow Jones, among others. She has also been frequently quoted in VentureBeat/GamesBeat. She is based in the U.S. but has traveled to Asia regularly. Cosmas Hanson has moderated multiple sessions on Asia games for us before.

