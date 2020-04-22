Valve Software is updating everyone about the top new releases on its Steam PC digital platform. Steam’s March 2020 once again illustrates its global reach. The games in the top 20 (and top 5 new free releases) come from 14 different countries. This ensures the developers from the around the world have access to players, but it also means that diverse audiences can find appealing content on Steam.

But for Valve, the big takeaway from March is the success of long-running franchises.

“March was a historic month for highly anticipated sequels,” reads a Valve blog post. “About half of the top releases this month are followups to popular franchises, with some getting their start more than 20 years ago.”

Games like Doom Eternal and Half-Life: Alyx both had huge launches on the platform in March. But so did younger or more niche franchises like Ori and the Will of the Wisps and The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III.

“We’ve come a long way from the days of playing Doom from floppy disks or registering product keys from Half-Life boxes,” reads the Valve blog. “Between longtime fans rediscovering these amazing universes and new players experiencing them for the first time, we’re thrilled to see these titles continue to resonate with players all over the world.”

Valve also recently updated Steam with a new app type for game soundtracks. This separates out music as its own type of content distinct from DLC. And in March, games like Ori and the Will of the Wisps, State of Decay 2, and more took advantage of that.

Here is the full list for March:

Steam’s March 2020 top new releases

Steam’s March 2020 top new free releases