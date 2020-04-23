Graphic designers don’t often get a lot of respect — until the business owners that hire them try to make a simple logo design on their own. The problem usually isn’t imagination or inspiration (though it certainly can be), but the tools you need to create these visuals. Too often, graphic design software is a cumbersome, specialized tool that’s too focused on its features and not enough on utility.

“User-friendly design” is a niche that Canva has filled admirably since its rocket-fueled launch in 2012, and its profile has been boosted in the years since then by both enthusiastic users and powerful investors. If you haven’t tried it before, it might be time to dive in: A subscription to Canva’s Pro service is now as cheap as it gets.

So what’s the big difference with this platform? As we said, the clean interface is key. It’s focused on getting you to the end design is quickly as possible, with options like Magic Resize that streamline the process of cropping and resizing into a single fill-out-the-dimensions operation. Imports are also a breeze. You can drag and drop items right from your desktop, or import content from web sources like Giphy and Google Maps without a hassle.

Not to say this tool is without its deeper features. The image library is incredibly vast, with more than 4 million assets that include images, illustrations, video, audio, and more than 1,000 ready-to-use fonts. It would all be intimidating were it not for an intuitive template system that guides you through the content based on your marketing needs: Personal, business, tech-based and so on. You can customize any of these assets to fit your needs and create a Brand Kit to gather all your visuals under one style.

