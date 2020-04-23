Health care startup Paige has raised an additional $5 million to help diagnose cancer using computer vision trained with clinical imaging data. The idea is to use data sets related to treatment and genomics to train the company’s deep learning networks to detect breast, prostate, and other major cancers.

New York-based Paige has raised over $75 million to date. The money came from Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, and it means the company has now raised $50 million for its series B round, which was originally disclosed in December.

Paige will use the new capital to develop the company’s diagnostic and test products for the biopharma industry while strengthening its position in clinical AI for pathologists. It is also developing the Paige platform for remote viewing and routine clinical practice.

The company said it has added David Castelblanco, managing director at Goldman Sachs, to its board. Paige CEO Leo Grady said he was thrilled to be working with Castelblanco and Goldman Sachs as the company further develops its computational pathology infrastructure.

The company also has a partnership with Invicro, a Konica Minolta company, to provide integrated pathology solutions to support pharmaceutical and biotechnology sponsors with their drug discovery and development initiatives.