Paradox Interactive and Double Eleven announced today that Prison Architect will be getting a free expansion, Cleared for Transfer, for PC on May 14.

Prison Architect launched in 2015. The jail simulation game is available for consoles, mobile, and PC. Paradox also revealed that it has taken over the console publishing rights for the title, and future expansions will come to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Introversion Software was the original developer of Prison Architect. The indie game became a big hit, attracting over 4 million players. Paradox Interactive acquired the rights to the title in 2019. The publisher is known for supporting older titles with new content like expansions.

Double Eleven, which worked on the console ports of Prison Architect, then took over for development of content like this new expansion. Double Eleven was also the publisher for the console versions up until now.

Cleared for Transfer makes it possible for players to create custom security sectors. And, as the title suggests, you can transfer prisoners to different sectors, which can encourage them to learn toward better behavior.