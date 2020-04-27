Sony today revealednew release dates for two of the last big exclusives coming to PlayStation 4: The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima. Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic The Last of Us Part II will come out on June 19. Sucker Punch’s samurai action-adventure title Ghost of Tsushima follows on July 17.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic impacted much of the gaming industry. This is especially true for The Last of Us Part II, which had already seen numerous delays before Sony announced early this month that game was delayed indefinitely. Well, now it has a new release scheduled. But this June 19 date is close to Ghost of Tsushima’s previous June 26 planned debut. Tsushima is moving to later in July to give The Last of Us Part II some space.

“I want to personally congratulate and thank both the teams at Naughty Dog and Sucker Punch Productions on their achievements, as we know it’s not an easy feat to reach the finish line under these circumstances,” noted Sony Interactive Entertainment head of worldwide studios Hermen Hulst. “Both teams have worked hard to deliver world-class experiences, and we can’t wait to see what you think of them when they release in just a few short months.”

Sony is on a bit of a deadline with both games. It is releasing a new console, PlayStation 5, later this year. And while it wants people to be excited about these two games, it has to start focusing on promoting and building up anticipation for the new hardware.