Zynga has partnered with Amazon to bring free content and other goodies to Prime members for its most popular mobile game, Words With Friends.

Starting today, Amazon Prime members can claim free mobile game content, such as mystery boxes and exclusive tile styles, within Words With Friends. Players will see banners showcasing the offers and can sign in with their Amazon accounts to claim their rewards on both iOS and Android.

“This is our first deal working with Amazon, and it’s similar to a lot of Twitch Prime deals in the market already,” said Zynga publishing president Bernard Kim in an interview with GamesBeat. “Starting Monday, Amazon Prime members will receive free mobile game rewards in Words With Friends. It’s going to be promoted through both Amazon Prime and Twitch Prime.”

Ethan Evans, Twitch Prime vice president, said in a statement that Amazon is excited to have Zynga bring rewards to Prime members. He said the partnership supports Amazon’s vision of helping Prime members have even more fun playing games with their friends on any platform.

“You’ll be able to access these mobile rewards in the game for our players who subscribe to Amazon Prime,” Kim said. “We’ll have some exclusivity in the bundle of perks. We believe the partnership timing is ideal with Amazon. Games right now are such an important source of enjoyment, connection, and in some cases escape. It’s a way to tell people ‘I’m OK’ by playing games with someone.”

After all, people are ordering a lot more from Amazon these days, and they’re also playing a lot more games.

“This is just the start of our partnership,” Kim said. “We’ll have more to come in the future.” Kim will speak about the PlayApartTogether campaign to help the World Health Organization at our GamesBeat Summit Digital event on April 28-29.