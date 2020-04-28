Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise is here to save summer. The sequel to one of gaming’s most beloved cult classics is approaching. This gives players a chance to return to the bizarre universe of Deadly Premonition as FBI special agent Francis York Morgan. Although, we live in a universe with a Deadly Premonition 2, which is maybe even more bizarre.

Deadly Premonition 2’s release date is July 10 on Nintendo Switch. It is launching for $50 on the Switch eShop and at retail. This sequel takes players to modern-day Boston to investigate a new murder mystery. But the story will also transport fans back in time to solve a prequel case as well. As with Deadly Premonition, players will get to explore the world however they want.

The game also features a number of minigames like bowling, skateboarding, and more. And you can of course upgrade your skating skills, so who needs a new Tony Hawk game?

Deadly Premonition is now more than 10 years old. The game looked and felt dated when it launched on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. But it won players over with its oddball charm. But even after achieving cult status, Deadly Premonition never seemed like it was ripe for a sequel. And yet, here we are.