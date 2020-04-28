Google revealed today during its latest Google Stadia Connect presentation that Electronic Arts is bringing some big games to the cloud gaming service.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be the first, coming to Stadia this fall. The action-adventure game from Titanfall and Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment debuted in November 2019. It was one of my favorite games of the year thanks to its strong characters and engaging lightsaber combat.

Then, this winter, EA will bring the latest Madden and FIFA games to Stadia. Both sports franchises are gigantic and are among the most popular games each year.

These are three huge titles, and they should help Stadia’s library feel like a better value. And with EA being one of the biggest game publishers in the world, it’s a good sign for the fledgling service to see that the company is supporting Stadia.