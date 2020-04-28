GamesBeat Summit starts today, and it features two stages of presentations, conversations, and panels about the business of video games. And since we are all digital this year, we figured you should join us. So here’s how you can watch along.

Beginning at around 9 a.m. Pacific today, the GamesBeat Summit will start with both the Boss Stage and the Hero Stage. Boss focuses in on conversations with chief executives and decision makers. Hero, meanwhile, looks at gaming through the lens of consumers and triple-A developers. And you can bounce between both stages on YouTube.

Boss Stage

You can also watch the boss stage on:

Hero Stage

You can also watch the Hero stage on:

Other ways to watch with others

But you don’t have to settle for a traditional video stream plus chat. We teamed up with Hearo.live and Oculus to provide even more social methods of joining in on GamesBeat Summit.

Hearo.live

Hearo.live enables groups to voice chat while watching video content together. You can do this using a mobile device or through a browser (preferably Firefox).

Get started by going to Hearo.live.

Oculus Venues

If you have an Oculus VR headset, you can also join the GamesBeat Summit for a section of talks through the end of the first day.