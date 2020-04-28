Google revealed during today’s Stadia Connect video presentation that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is now available for the cloud gaming platform.

The Stadia version of PUBG, the Pioneer Edition, will cost $40. It is free for Stadia Pro users. It includes the base game and the Cold Front Survivor Pass, along with a Stadia skin set.

PUBG launched in 2018, and it helped ignite the battle royale phenomenon that created giant hits in titles like Fortnite and Apex Legends. PUBG has also been a big success, with the PC and console versions selling over 60 million copies combined.

Stadia launched in November 2019. Since then, many fans have complained that the service lacks games. PUBG is a big get for Google, as it’s a popular game that folks can enjoy for hundreds of hours. And the Stadia version of PUBG will have crossplay support with the console versions of the game, so Stadia users shouldn’t have a problem finding matches.