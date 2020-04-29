Ubisoft revealed Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, the next installment in the history-spanning action-adventure franchise. As the name suggests, it will feature vikings (or just the Norse, depending on how much raiding and pirating the game contains).

A full reveal will happen at 8 a.m. Pacific tomorrow, April 30. That should give us a better idea of what to expect, but it’s safe to assume that castles and boats will be a large part of this game’s makeup.

The first Assassin’s Creed debuted in 2007. This will be the 12th major installment in the series, which has become one of the biggest in Ubisoft’s stable. The franchise has sold a combined 140 million copies. For years, these games focused on stealth. The last two entries, 2017’s Assassin’s Creed: Origins and 2018’s Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, have instead shifted to more of a role-playing game emphasis.

The reveal for Valhalla was a unique one, as an artist created the game’s art in real time, slowly revealing the viking scenery over an 8 hour stream. You can see the full image above.

We do not know what systems Valhalla will release for. It is possible it could come to next-gen machines, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.