After announcing the title yesterday, Ubisoft has given us a better look at Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla today. Ubisoft also confirmed that the game is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox One Series X, along with PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, this holiday season.

This includes a cinematic trailer, which you can watch above. It starts with the narration of an Anglo-Saxon king (the famous Aelfred the Great) painting the Norse as monsters, while the actions in the video show otherwise. This confirms that the game will take place during the Viking invasions of England, around the 9th century. The trailer also shows the Vikings and Anglo-Saxons engaging in a bloody battle. Toward the end, one of the Norse defeats a large Anglo-Saxon soldier with a hidden blade, the iconic weapon of the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

The first Assassin’s Creed debuted in 2007 Since then, the series has sold a combined 140 million copies. For years, these games focused on stealth. The last two entries, 2017’s Assassin’s Creed: Origins and 2018’s Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, have instead shifted to more of a role-playing game emphasis.

Valhalla will have players creating their own Viking settlement, which will serve as their hub for the game. You will play as Eivor, which players can choose to be male or female, just as in Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey. You can also customize their clothing, tattoos, hair, and more.

The game’s scope will include Norway and the four kingdoms of Anglo-Saxon England: Mercia, Wessex, Northumbria, and East Anglia. Norse mythology will also play a role, as we can see in the cinematic trailer with Odin’s seeming appearance.