The Game Developers Conference has decided that GDC Summer will now be an all-digital event, getting rid of the physical side of the rescheduled gathering.

The GDC was originally scheduled for March, but the organizers pushed it back to August after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. They were planning to do the August event at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. But now the plans for a physical event are gone, due to lingering concerns over whether it’s safe to have in-person events.

The GDC said that many game developers are embracing remote working arrangements and online collaboration, and so the GDC itself was inspired to adapt and deliver GDC in a digital format that will be available to everyone with an internet connection. The event is still scheduled for August.

Of course, I take credit for this turn of events as the GamesBeat Summit 2020 event turned out well, and they’re copying us. (OK, well, maybe the world doesn’t revolve around me).