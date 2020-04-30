Guilded has raised $7 million to build what it calls the “ultimate chat platform for gaming communities.” It sounds a bit like rival chat platform Discord to us, but the San Francisco company has convinced some veteran investors to give it money.

Matrix Partners led the round, with participation from Initialized Capital, Susa Ventures, and Sterling.VC. Ilya Sukhar, general partner at Matrix Partners, joined the Guilded board.

Guilded CEO Eli Brown said in a statement that gaming communities use a variety of tools to chat and organize, but none of them are built for them. He said his company is building the world’s best platform for connecting gaming communities.

Guilded will use the capital to expand the company’s team, build out powerful features and functionality, and create strategic partnerships with top games publishers and developers, as well as esports teams and organizations.

Image Credit: Builded

VB Transform 2020 Online - Live July 15-17, 2020: Join leading AI executives at VentureBeat's AI event of the year. : Join leading AI executives at VentureBeat's AI event of the year. Register today and save 30% off digital access passes.

Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, managing partner at Initialized Capital, said in a statement that he wishes Guilded was around when he was a teenager playing with an Everquest Guild. He said he is excited to support them on the next phase of their journey as they start to support tournaments, voice, video and more.

Guilded has already built an features for gaming communities into the platform, including robust voice and video chat, group calendars and scheduling tools, and more. In June, Guilded will launch its tournaments feature, bringing integration with its full suite of advanced collaborative tools to the world of esports leagues and tournament management.

Brown, a former pro gamer who previous was part of Instagram’s growth team and Microsoft’s Xbox division, founded Guilded in 2017. Guilded serves professional esports teams and over 50,000 high school, collegiate, casual and semi-pro teams. The company has 15 employees.