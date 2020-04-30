There has never been a better time to start your podcast. There are now over 60 million Americans listening to podcasts each week, according to Edison Research Infinite Dial 2020, and that number is still growing.

If you’re looking for a change in profession or have an idea for the next big podcast, The Start-to-Finish Guide to Launching a Successful Podcast Bundle can help your get started, and it’s just $45 right now.

This bundle includes nine courses with over 541 lessons chock full of useful info and actionable tips to get you recording right now. You’ll learn all the basics, including how to choose and set up your gear, record professional intros and outros, and publish your podcast live on numerous platforms, including iTunes, Stitcher, and iHeartRadio.

You’ll also delve into how to edit and mix like a pro using free and professional applications, including Logic Pro X. Through the course, you’ll learn the basics of audio engineering, including how to use audio plugins to mix voiceovers.

VB Transform 2020 Online - Live July 15-17, 2020: Join leading AI executives at VentureBeat's AI event of the year. : Join leading AI executives at VentureBeat's AI event of the year. Register today and save 30% off digital access passes.

Plus, you’ll learn how to create quality content by injecting more of your personality into the product.

You’ll also learn how to grow your audience, market your passion project, and, perhaps most importantly, how to earn money from your podcast.

Better still, this bundle grants you lifetime access to lessons that are invaluable outside of podcasting. For instance, the “Mind Mapping Mastery Course” included in the package offers you tips on how to organize thoughts and ideas effectively, and how to deliver speeches and presentations effectively to maximize your readers’ understanding.

With over 39 hours of expert-led training valued at over $1,800, The Start-to-Finish Guide to Launching a Successful Podcast Bundle can help you jump start your podcasting career. VentureBeat readers can get lifetime access to this bundle for just $45 — over 90 percent off retail price. If you’re serious about your podcasting idea, you’re unlikely to find a better deal.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here.