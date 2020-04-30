Microsoft announced today that it’s holding an event at 8 a.m. Pacific on May 7, showing games running on the Xbox Series X next-generation console for the first time.

At this point, we’ve seen a decent amount about the system. We know what the console and controller look like, and we’ve gotten a glimpse at the specs. But we still haven’t seen any games running on the machine, although we know that titles like Halo: Infinite and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla are coming to the system.

This will put the Xbox Series X even further ahead of the PlayStation 5. For that system, we’ve seen the controller and know the specs, but we haven’t gotten a glimpse of the actual console yet, let alone gameplay footage.

Microsoft is promising to show multiple games during this showcase, so we should see some new announcements. Normally, Microsoft would have a bunch of reveals and trailers to debut at E3, which happens every year in Los Angeles in June. This year’s show, however, is cancelled, so this digital event could be a substitute for Microsoft.