Game and esports market researcher Newzoo has teamed up with social network Reddit to extract analytics on consumer engagement with video games.

It’s an interesting partnership because many of Reddit’s 430 million monthly active users are deeply engaged with games, and Newzoo will be able to mine the audience for data that is relevant to its analysis of the game market, the companies said.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands-based Newzoo will combine its existing data on games with community insights from gaming’s biggest social platform.

This new addition to Newzoo’s data suite will amplify its view on games-related consumer engagement, adding value and depth to the Newzoo Analytics Platform, Newzoo said.

VB Transform 2020 Online - Live July 15-17, 2020: Join leading AI executives at VentureBeat's AI event of the year. : Join leading AI executives at VentureBeat's AI event of the year. Register today and save 30% off digital access passes.

As part of the collaboration, Newzoo now has access to Reddit’s aggregated data on games engagement, fueled by the social community platform’s users.

Reddit’s social engagement data is a growing part of the solutions and dashboards within the Newzoo Analytics Platform, including its recently launched Newzoo Pro service, aimed to offer a head start to anyone with an interest in games. The first phase of its implementation allows users to browse the engagement from Reddit’s main gaming-related subreddits and benchmark the level of community activity around any game IP, using a variety of metrics such as total subscribers, posts per day, and comments per day.

In addition to using feedback from its clients, Newzoo will expand these insights over time, providing a deeper look into the thoughtful and passionate conversations taking place on Reddit about games, intermediate releases, esports, teams, and leagues. Both companies also envision creating unique insights and metrics by combining social, viewing and gaming engagement data, valuable to game developers, publishers, and any other market with an interest in games.

Newzoo CEO Peter Warman said in a statement that tracking game popularity across traditional social platforms is a common practice in the games business. Working together with Reddit, however, he said Newzoo will go beyond that, developing new insights that aren’t available anywhere else, as Reddit has the most vocal gaming community.

Alex Riccomini, senior director of business development at Reddit, said in a statement that this is Reddit’s first dedicated data partnership in games, and he looks forward to delivering deeper insights about Reddit’s communities to game developers, publishers, and brands.