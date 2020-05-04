Electronic Arts announced today that its EA Play Live digital event will broadcast on June 11 at 4 p.m. Pacific.

EA Play was an event that the publisher has held concurrent to the Electronic Entertainment Expo that takes place in Los Angeles each June. EA dropped out of that show starting in 2016, but it started to hold its own event at the same time, still making its usual game announcements and reveals.

But E3 is cancelled this year due to the ongoing pandemic. That show is not having a digital event in place of the traditional conference, but other groups and companies are filling in the vacuum. Geoff Keighley is launching a series of events called Summer Game Fest that will take place throughout May to August. Microsoft is showing off Xbox Series X third-party games later this week.

EA publishes some of the biggest gaming franchises in the world, including sports series like Madden and FIFA, shooters like Battlefield, and all Star Wars games. We could hear news about any of those properties.