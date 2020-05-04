Origin PC has launched its new EVO15-S gaming laptop and the NT-15 workstation laptop, both using Intel Core 10th Gen Core processors featuring up to eight cores and 16 threads.

These laptops come just in time to support work and play for people sheltering in place. Both laptops feature thin and light bodies, and they’re the first from Origin PC to use the latest Core processors.

The EVO15-S and the NT-15 have an Intel Core i7-10875H eight-core processor, a 5.1GHz clock speed with Intel Max Turbo technology, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX Super graphics card with real-time ray tracing. It is upgradeable to a high-end RTX 2080 Super graphics card, and you can add up to 64GB of RAM to the EVO15-S or NT-15 laptops to run multiple programs at once.

Multiple display options are available for the EVO15-S and NT-15, including a 240Hz 1080p display ideal for competitive multiplayer games. Additional screens can be connected to the laptops via HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, and a Thunderbolt 3 port.

The EVO15-S and NT-15 laptops weigh 4.4 pounds and are 0.77 inches thick.

Both laptops feature a 15.6-inch 60Hz UHD OLED (3840 x 2160 pixels) narrow bezel display. Or you can choose a 15.6-inch 240Hz FHD (1920 x 1080) narrow bezel display or a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD (1920 x1080) narrow bezel display. The laptops have three USB 3.2 ports, one Thunderbolt 3 port, an HDMI output, an ethernet jack, a Mini DisplayPort 1.3, and a MicroSD push-push card reader.