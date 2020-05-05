Four video game charities — the IGDA Foundation (IGDA-F), Take This, the Global Game Jam, and the Games and Online Harassment Hotline — have banded together to create the Stay in the Game Relief Fund.

They’re doing this because it’s harder to raise money for existing charities when so much attention is focusing on fighting the pandemic. For more information or to donate to the cause, here’s the Stay in the Game Givebutter page.

From now through May 21, the initiative aims to raised $100,000 to fill a gap in the nonprofits’ programs and funding efforts resulting from event cancellations and postponements in light of the pandemic. The charities are getting support from the game industry in the form of a $50,000 matching donation from Riot Games, Devolver, Double Fine, Robot Teddy, Splash Damage, and Six To Start. Streamers will also conduct charity streams to raise funds for the cause.

These four organizations work to decrease stigma and support the mental health in gaming, create supportive environments around the world, and pave the way for safe, supportive, and innovative community.

Nika Nour, the executive director at IGDA Foundation (and one of our speakers at our recent GamesBeat Summit 2020), said the fundraiser came together in a short time, making it a good example of what four ambitious, strong women achieve when coming together to solve problems. The groups’ leaders are Nour (IGDA-F), Kate Edwards (Global Game Jam), Eve Crevoshay (Take This), and Anita Sarkeesian (Games and Online Harassment Hotline).

In an email, Crevoshay said, “Take This is very pleased to be partnering with these organizations to further our shared mission of a more diverse, inclusive, and dynamic game industry. On a personal level, the opportunity to work with these smart and empowered woman leaders has proven to be energizing and inspiring. The leadership from this group is sure to result in fantastic partnerships and initiatives in the future — ones that will truly move the needle on innovation, support, and diversity across the industry.”

Crevoshay was the winner of our Up and Comer Award for the GamesBeat Summit Visionary Awards.

And Edwards said in an email, “As an organization focused on global outreach and celebrating game creation and inclusive communities in all its forms, the Global Game Jam is honored to be partnering with this incredible set of organizations and their leaders that share our values. As the COVID-19 pandemic has effectively eliminated live events, which serve as a primary catalyst for nonprofit fundraising, we’re hoping that this fundraiser will help fill the giving gap that has resulted by the disruption. And as a result, our organizations can continue making a positive impact for both those who make games and those who play them.”