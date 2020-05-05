Electronic Arts revealed during its latest financial report today that Apex Legends was the most downloaded free-to-play game on PlayStation 4 in 2019, beating out other hits like Fortnite.

Apex Legends had a surprise launch in February 2019. The shock of its sudden release, along with the pedigree of developer Respawn Entertainment and an extensive marketing campaign that had popular streamers playing the game, made Apex Legends a fast hit.

Since launch, Respawn has supported the game with additions like maps updates (and one entirely new map), battle passes, and new characters. In fact, Respawn announced another new character, Loba Andrade, for Apex Legends earlier today.

New content is important if Apex Legends wants to continue its success throughout 2020, especially as it faces competition from new battle royale games like Call of Duty: Blackout.