Electronic Arts said in its earnings release that FIFA 20 topped 25 million players while Madden reached its highest engagement ever.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson said in a statement that he was humbled to see people around the world connecting through games during this “unprecedented period,” but he didn’t specifically say that the big numbers were related to the pandemic.

Clearly, however, with no sports to watch on television, many sports fans are playing video games instead.

During the quarter, EA launched its “Stay Home, Play Together” initiative to bring our players together when physical distancing is keeping” people apart.

Overall, more than 100 million players engage globally with the FIFA franchise, said Wilson during the analyst conference call. He said that FIFA Online also continues its momentum in Asia, significantly outperforming expectations.

Wilson said that four new EA Sports titles are coming in the current fiscal year that ends March 31, 2021. Those include new versions of FIFA, Madden, NHL, and an unannounced sports game.