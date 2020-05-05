Lenovo is launching two-socket ThinkSystem servers today that feature Advanced Micro Devices Epyc processors with 64 cores each.

The ThinkSystem SR645 and SR665 two-socket server platforms have 128 central processing unit (CPU) cores per system, with AMD Epyc Zen 2 processors that have 64 cores each. These chips represent the high end of AMD’s processor lineup and are designed to break Intel’s grip on the server chip market.

The new systems can power high-performance virtualized environments with up to 45% more memory bandwidth, according to the Lenovo Data Center Group. And the core count is significantly higher than anything Intel currently offers.

This announcement follows the release of the ThinkSystem SR635 and SR655 single-socket servers and expands Lenovo’s server portfolio powered by AMD’s second-generation Epyc 7002 series processors.

The offerings are targeted at financial services, retail, and manufacturing, where servers need faster transaction processing, improved data analytics, and greater grid-computing capacity while still improving efficiency and total cost of ownership (TCO).

To address these needs, Lenovo says it focuses on delivering open, reliable, and secure infrastructure solutions comprising industry-leading servers, storage, and software. With the addition of the new ThinkSystem SR645 and SR665 servers featuring more CPU cores and a larger memory footprint, Lenovo can help customers accelerate higher performance workloads and improve efficiency.

The high core counts allow customers to buy fewer servers, saving them rack space and power, in addition to obtaining results faster — benefits that are material in multiple industries. In the financial services industry, for instance, servers are in a premium space located near the exchanges, so saving rack space is paramount.