One of standout developers from the early days of PC gaming is back. MicroProse announced its return today along with three new games that are in development. As fans of the name MicroProse might expect, the studio is getting right back into the simulation and strategy space.

MicroProse originally started in 1982, and it went on to produce beloved classics like F15 Strike, X-COM, and Civilization. But in the 1990s, after some key staff left to form developer Firaxis, MicroProse bounced around between a number of corporate owners. This included Hasbro and then Infogrames. But in 2018, MicroProse cofounder Bill Stealey worked with partner David Lagettie to acquire the remaining assets. And now, they are back making games once again.

The company is promising to both remake select MicroProse classics, but it’s also developing original games as well. For all of these projects, MicroProse is working as a publisher with partner developers.

And as part of its announcement today, MicroProse revealed three of those games.

Sea Power

Sea Power is a naval-combat simulator from Triassic Games. It has players commanding modern NATO and Warsaw PACT forces across the water and through the air.

Second Front

Second Front is a World War II tactics battler from developer Hexdraw. It has simple visuals to enable players to quickly get into its deep strategy systems.

Task Force Admiral

Task Force Admiral is a U.S. Navy carrier task-force simulator from Drydock Dreams Games. Players take command of a carrier air group and task force in a battle against the Japanese in the Pacific. Drydock Dreams is emphasizing realism with “as little abstraction” as possible.

Sea Power, Second Front, and Task Force Admiral are all available to wishlist on Steam now. They will launch soon, and then MicroProse says it has more games in the works.