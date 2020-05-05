Electronic Arts said today that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has sold more than 10 million copies since it debuted last fall.

EA made the announcement in its earnings release for the fourth fiscal quarter ended March 31. Respawn Entertainment’s Fallen Order released on November 15 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The title was EA’s third major Star Wars release, after Star Wars: Battlefront debuted in 2015 and Star Wars: Battlefront II launched in 2017. Battlefront II endured criticism over its pay-to-win mechanics and loot boxes, but Respawn’s game had none of that. It was one of my favorite games of the year, and it was immensely satisfying to fight as a Jedi against a wide range of difficult enemies.

EA said that most of its releases benefited from stay-at-home orders that have more people playing video games. EA CEO Andrew Wilson said in an analyst call that the sales number was a “rare achievement for a new franchise,” and he said it continues to give fans a “deeply-engaging and original Star Wars experience.”