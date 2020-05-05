Epic Games has released Unreal Engine 4.25, which introduces support for the next generation of consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X).

“Unreal Engine 4.25 delivers initial support for Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X as first-class platforms, and throughout the year we will be updating the 4.25-Plus branch with optimizations, fixes, and certification requirements to support developers launching on the next generation of consoles,” Epic Games notes in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “Features include platform-specific functionality, such as new audio advancements, initial support for online subsystems, and early support for TRC and XR certification requirements.”

Unreal Engine is one of the most popular game-making tools in the world, used for console, PC, and mobile development. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are coming late this year. Now studios that use Unreal will be able to create builds of their games for those upcoming platforms.

This version of Unreal Engine also includes enhanced profiling for Unreal Insights, which collects and uses data to offer devs UI and network improvements. It also includes the new Niagara visual effects system.

You can find a full list of the additions to Unreal Engine 4.25 here.