War Remains is a virtual reality experience that takes audiences back to World War I’s horrific Battle of Passchendaele in 1917. The VR experience comes from MWM Interactive and podcaster Dan Carlin as well as developer Flight School Studio.

MWM Interactive announced that War Remains, an immersive experience presented by Dan Carlin of the Hardcore History podcast, will launch on home VR platforms May 21. The battle, fought in the muddy fields of Belgium near the village of Passchendaele, saw casualties on the British and German sides in excess of 560,000 soldiers.

You can add War Remains to your wishlist on the Oculus Store, Steam, and Viveport. The VR app will cost $5.

War Remains premiered as an installation at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019 and later opened for a limited run in Austin, Texas. It went on to win the “Out-of-home VR Entertainment of the Year” honor at the VR Awards.

In War Remains, Carlin takes audiences into the trenches to see a simulation of one of the bloodiest battles of any war. The short-form VR experience features new audio and visuals so people can experience it from their homes around the world.

War Remains was produced by MWMi, directed by Brandon Oldenburg, and developed by Flight School Studio, with audio design from Skywalker Sound.