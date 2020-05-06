Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath today, and expansion for the hit 2019 fighting game that will add new characters (like RoboCop) and more story content.

Mortal Kombat 11 was the No. 5 best-selling game in the U.S. in 2019. It came out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. This expansion will give Warner Bros. a way to further monetize the title. It will cost $40. Other modern Mortal Kombat games have released DLC like new characters, but this is the first time a game in the series is getting a full-blown expansion.

RoboCop’s addition continues a legacy of famous guest characters appearing as DLC in recent Mortal Kombat games, including the likes of the Terminator and Freddy Krueger. Actor Peter Weller, who portrayed RoboCop in the first two films, is coming back to voice this Mortal Kombat incarnation. Along with the ’80s action cyborg, Aftermath will bring back Mortal Kombat fighters Sheeva and Fujin. The new story campaign will pick things up where the original Mortal Kombat 11 ended.

Even if you don’t buy Aftermath, you will still get some new goodies. New stages will be available to all Mortal Kombat 11 owners, including the return of classic Mortal Kombat levels Dead Pool and Soul Chamber. Everyone will also have access to new Stage Fatalities and Friendships, which will be fun and flashy ways to close out you matches.