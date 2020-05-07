Annapurna Interactive has hired indie game veteran Nathan Vella as part of its team.

The former president of Capybara Games, Vella will provide valuable knowledge and leadership to help support Annapurna Interactive’s business of working with independent game creators to produce personal experiences for everyone.

Vella served as president and cofounder of the award-winning independent game studio, Capybara Games, creators of notable titles like Grindstone, Super Time Force, & Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP. He was also a founding partner in Indie Fund and has helped invest in more than 40 independent titles. As a strong supporter of independent creators throughout his entire career, Vella will serve as an integral member of the Annapurna Interactive executive leadership team, utilizing more than 15 years of experience to help independent game studios succeed.

Vella will be part of a team headed by Annapurna Interactive president Nathan Gary.

Founded in 2016, Annapurna Interactive has published a bunch of critically acclaimed games including Outer Wilds, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition, Florence and What Remains of Edith Finch. Annapurna Interactive is part of Annapurna Pictures, a movie studio started in 2011 by Megan Ellison.

The publisher’s next game, titled If Found …, is an interactive visual novel about going home, coming out and erasing everything. Available on the App Store and PC/Mac via Steam on May 19, the game follows a young queer woman’s powerful exploration of family, friendship, isolation, and connection.