Racing games are the only real way to know when a new console generation is starting. Are the wheels round and metal body shiny? Then it must be time to buy a PlayStation for Ridge Racer, a PlayStation 2 for R: Racing Revolution, or an Xbox One for Forza Motorsport 5. And now publisher Codemasters is getting in on this classic tradition with Dirt 5 on Xbox Series X.

Codemasters showed off the latest entry in the Dirt franchise as part of Microsoft’s first Xbox 20/20 event today. As part of that broadcast, a number of third-party publishers showed off their games in action. And Codemasters used this opportunity to show off next-gen racing.

Dirt 5 is a followup to the 2017’s Dirt 4, which won over both fans and critics. Unlike the Dirt Rally offshoot series, the core Dirt games attempt to bring rally racing to a wider audience. The idea is to tone down the difficulty and provide a more arcadey experience. This game should continue that trend.

Dirt 5 is also one of a number of third-party games supporting Smart Delivery. This means that fans can pick the game up on Xbox One, and then they will automatically get the next-gen Xbox Series X version at no additional cost. This works whether you purchase digitally or a disc.