Microsoft is officially kicking off the countdown to the next generation of consoles today with its first Xbox 20/20 event. The company has plans to reveal more about the Xbox Series X and its games with monthly broadcasts. For this initial livestream, the publisher is focusing on new games from third-party partners. That includes a first look at gameplay for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. Here’s how to watch the Xbox Series X livestream:

